According to the report, a responding officer found a red Dodge truck in the middle of the intersection "with heavy front end damage.” The silver Ford van carrying Holy Cross rowers had heavy damage to the front right passenger side door and fender area. "I observed there to be a number of passengers to be still trapped inside the van,” the officer wrote.

The Vero Beach police report attributed that statement to Coach Patrick Diggins, who was driving one of two team vans at the time of the crash. The report said police responded to the crash scene on Indian River Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m.

The Holy Cross women’s rowing coach who was driving a team van when it crashed on Jan. 15 in Vero Beach, Fla., claiming the life of sophomore Grace Rett , said, “God please let me have had a green arrow” in the immediate aftermath of the accident, according to a police report.

The report said Diggins made the remark about the green arrow spontaneously in the presence of police.

“I was unable to get a statement from ... Patrick Diggins at the time of the crash but Diggins made multiple spontaneous utterances in my presence stating; please let me have had a green light. did I have a green arrow? God please let me have had a green arrow,” the report said, adding that Diggins was among the van occupants taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Diggins didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday.

Ronald Wolf, the driver of the Dodge truck involved in the crash, was also quoted in the report.

Wolf told police that he saw the silver van in the south bound turn lane that heads east over a bridge. Diggins appeared to be “looking down and not looking at the roadway as he pulled out" into the path of Wolf’s pickup truck, Wolf told police.

"Wolf stated that he had the green light heading north at the time of the crash,” according to the report.

Bob Greco, a witness in another vehicle stopped in the center lane at the west side base of the bridge, corroborated Wolf’s account of the van pulling in front of his truck, and left no way for Wolf to avoid a collision.

Police also spoke with Stephanie Ricker, the Holy Cross assistant coach who was driving the second team van behind Diggins at the time of the crash.

“Ricker stated that as she followed behind [Diggins’s van], approaching the light, she observed the light to be green,” the report said. “Ricker stated that even though the light was green she did not observe a green arrow for them to make a left and proceed on to the bridge.”

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash. The police report, however, said the preliminary investigation shows that Diggins failed to yield to the truck in the intersection and was “at fault for the crash.”

A funeral Mass for Rett was said Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge, her hometown.

“We have been blessed beyond measure to have had Grace Mason Rett in our lives for twenty years,” Rett’s family wrote in the funeral program. “We would never have been able to get through these past days without the incredible love that has been shown us.”

Of the eight people taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following the crash, only one remains in treatment, said hospital spokesman Tiffany Woods on Thursday. That survivor, who is a student at Holy Cross, has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Zoe Greenberg and Vernal Coleman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.