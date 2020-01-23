Four people were were injured Thursday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed on Route 128 north in Danvers, State Police said.
Troopers, firefighters, and ambulance crews responded to the three-car crash at approximately 5 a.m. and four people suffered minor injuries, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
The crash was caused by the wrong-way driver, he said.
The northbound lanes of Route 128 were closed temporarily while the scene of the crash was cleaned up. The lanes have since reopened to traffic, and the incident is under investigation, he said.
