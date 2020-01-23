— For their first eight hours of arguments, the House managers laid out the timeline of the case and invoked the founding fathers as they tried to persuade the Senate that Trump’s actions amounted to corruption that required his conviction on the two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month. As he began his opening arguments, Houes Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff quoted Alexander Hamilton’s description of a despot:

After a marathon day of debate Tuesday over the rules governing the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, House prosecutors began their opening arguments on Wednesday, laying out their case for removing the president from office.

“ ‘When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanor—known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’’ Alexander Hamilton

— As Schiff walked through the timeline of the events leading up to Trump’s impeachment, he frequently paused to point out where gaps in the record could be filled in with testimony or documents from the Trump administration. At one point, Schiff described a cable written by former diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor, which was unusual because it was written in the first person, rather than in the standard third-person format.

“Sending a first-person cable gets attention, because there are not many first-person cables that come in," Schiff explained. "[Taylor] had never written a single one until now.”

After emphasizing the importance of the cable’s contents, Schiff asked the Senators:

“Would you like me to read that to you right now? I would like to read that to you right now, except I don’t have it. Because the State Department wouldn’t provide it. But if you’d like me to read it to you, we can do something about that.”

— As he wound down his presentation for the day, Schiff called the witnesses who came before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment inquiry, against the wishes of the White House, “courageous” while pressing members of the Senate to follow their example.

Schiff said some witnesses “risked their careers” to come before the House Intelligence Committee, and contrasted their approach to that of senior Trump administration officials.

“But people senior to them who have every advantage, who sit in positions of power, lack that same basic commitment, lack that same basic willingness to put their country first and expose wrongdoing,” he said.

Schiff urged Senators to look to the example the witnesses set as he ended his arguments for the day.

“If they can show the courage, so can we," he said.

— Trump’s defense lawyers were not allowed to speak as the House impeachment managers laid out their case. The defense will get up to 24 hours of its own to rebut the House case. "Obviously we’re going to — we will challenge aggressively the case that they’re putting forward based on what we’re hearing and we have an affirmative case we’re going to make as well. We’re going to do both,” one of Trump’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, told reporters outside the Senate chamber.

