Cullen, with his mop of white hair and matching handlebar mustache, is the editor of the Storm Lake Times , a family-run newspaper that for 30 years has been a progressive voice in this community of 10,000 in conservative northwest Iowa. Nearly a third of its residents subscribe to the print edition, which lands in their mailboxes twice a week.

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Art Cullen has just finished his latest editorial, haranguing the governor this week for not spending more on natural resources. Soon Cullen will need to start laying out the pages before Thursday’s print deadline, but for a moment, he takes a break.

Coastal elites bickered this week over whether The New York Times’ double presidential endorsement of Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren was a cop-out. But just as they sought that coveted nod in a glassy Manhattan conference room, the Democratic contenders have also sought the endorsement of Cullen’s paper, journeying to its own conference room, where the chairs are worn and the side table is equipped with coffee but also Milk-Bones for Peach, the newsroom dog.

“I don’t know what endorsements mean,” Cullen lamented Wednesday. But as he kept talking he answered his own question.

“We do them because I think we have a special window and especially so this year,” he said of the intense Democratic race to find the best candidate to unseat President Trump. “We are able to meet these people and Joe the plumber is not. So I think it does have value to do an endorsement. And in our case, we have a point of view, so how could you not apply that point of view to the presidential candidates? I just couldn’t sit there and bite my tongue.”

Peach the newsroom dog was smitten with Beto O’Rourke. Dolores Cullen/Storm Lake Times

In a year where the field is so large, so much seems at stake, and so many people are still undecided, endorsements like this one from local journalists who understand Iowa seem particularly important.

“Having those nuanced explanations in your local paper of why you should support this candidate could be particularly impactful this time around,” said Pat Rynard, managing editor of Iowa Starting Line, a news outlet devoted to state politics he founded in 2015. “I’d certainly say that they are more helpful than the national ones for caucus-goers’ minds.”

Cullen, 62, has been a Storm Lake fixture for decades, and Iowa politicians have long been wary of his calls, but the rest of the world only took notice in 2017, when he won a Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials that challenged powerful corporate agricultural interests in the state.

“All of a sudden, rather than being an anonymous weekly newspaper editor … I was the sage of progressive Iowa,” he said with an explosive laugh. He wrote a book and now pens columns for The Guardian.

So this year, Cullen has used his fame to nail down nearly every presidential candidate on how he or she would address the intersection of agriculture and climate change. The policy discussions are complex, but Cullen is an expert because sustainable agriculture has been his campaign for decades, long before anyone outside Iowa paid attention.

And he has been successful — he got all the Democratic candidates to agree on sweeping reforms for “regenerative agriculture” that would mean more sustainable farming practices, he said. In December, after he personally interviewed 15 candidates, the paper endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Storm Lake Times endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren, shown in 2019 with editor Art Cullen. John Cullen,/The Storm Lake Times

“It’s all I’ve been doing all year is trying to buttonhole these candidates, in a nice way, in a sort of a hick sort of way, throwing no sharp elbows, that’s not my place, I’m just here to root for the home team,” Cullen said.

Storm Lake feels a world away from the East Coast media outlets that now seem to drive coverage of presidential contests, parachuting every four years into the country’s heartland. To get here from Des Moines, you have to zigzag nearly three hours on the long, straight highways that form a grid across the state. This time of year, the snow-covered cornfields disappear into the white sky, the horizon barely visible only because of a few barns and silos.

The Storm Lake Times is a family operation. Cullen’s brother John is the publisher. His wife, Dolores, takes photographs and writes features. His son, Tom, is the reporter, authoring most of the stories on its website and in the paper, which has two sections and 16 pages.

Just below the box where the editorials run in each edition, the paper prints the text of the First Amendment and John 8:32 from the Bible: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Cullen’s newsroom is a blue warehouse around the corner from Storm Lake’s main street, where several blocks of shops and restaurants draw a steady stream of customers. Gridded streets of tidy homes stretch down toward the lake that gave the city its name, where fog makes it hard to tell if the water is frozen.

Cullen’s desk is at the back of the newsroom and his computer is surrounded by yellowing newspapers and a coffee cup. He is a crusader for the importance of local journalism. That comes with the hallmark self-deprecation and cynicism.

Senator Kamala Harris signed the newspaper's big "Sign of the Times." Dolores Cullen, Storm Lake Times)

“All my bragging goes by way of saying that even a little voice can make a big difference," he said. “I’m old fashioned enough to believe in an institutional point of view, and that institutions are important, and that a newspaper should have a voice of its own, and that implies editorials, and if you don’t have that voice, then you’re just the AP.”

Warren earned the Storm Lake Times endorsement because of her stance on agriculture and conservation, her understanding of economic systems, and because Cullen believes that her other proposals, like universal health coverage, show that she understands the challenges of the area.

“I just look at it through the prism of rural America,” he said. “The Boston Globe can look out for Boston. Somebody’s got to look out for this fly-over country, and so while I have a voice I’m going to use it."

As for The New York Times, Cullen thinks it may have given Klobuchar a boost in Iowa, but if anything, he thinks her recent endorsement from the Quad Cities Times in eastern Iowa probably did more.

But Cullen, like most everyone else in this state, will tell you he has no idea who will win the caucuses in less than two weeks. The race is considered a toss-up between Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

For the past 20 years, politics in Iowa has split geographically, with conservatives in western Iowa largely separate from more liberal voters in the eastern half of the state. Hillary Clinton didn’t stop in Storm Lake in 2016, Cullen said, but the paper still endorsed her. Barack Obama came through twice when he was running for president, although Biden got the Storm Lake Times’ nod in the 2008 race. Now Democrats are starting to realize that you must at least show up here, Cullen said.

Whether his endorsements have any real sway, Cullen claims not to know. But people in town will tell you they are paying attention.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (back right) spoke with Art Cullen (center back) and his brother Jim (with the beard) at the Storm Lake Times. Dolores Cullen/Storm Lake Times

“It was a big move,” Linda Torres, who works at the Better Day Cafe downtown, said about Cullen’s endorsement of Warren.

Storm Lake is “Steve King country,” people say, referring to the ultraconservative US representative from this region who closely allies with Trump.

Torres, 22, is part of the new generation of residents in the city. She was born in the United States but her mother is from Mexico. Cullen has used his pages to trumpet the vitality that the city’s new Latino residents has brought. Not everyone agrees.

“It gave us a lot of hope that OK, someone is out there, stepping up,” Torres said about Cullen’s endorsement. “I don’t think he knows how much he means to us.”

Cullen doesn’t seem to spend much time thinking about sentiments like that. He is always working on the next editorial, needling the next politician. The flash of fame that came with the Pulitzer merely gave the rest of the world a brief glimpse into the battles that he and his staff have been waging in Iowa for decades.

The paper is one of few voices in rural Iowa for more conservation funding. On the wall in his conference room is a map of the lake that hugs the community and draws tourists to its water park in warmer months. After two decades of pushing, Cullen’s paper finally succeeded in pressuring the state to spend $20 million to help conserve it, he said. He hopes his editorial Friday will persuade the governor to make a genuine effort for more conservation funding.

“We like to think that we’ve elevated the debate a little bit," he said, "but you don’t want to start to believe your own press releases.”

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.