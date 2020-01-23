A new poll of likely voters in the New Hampshire Democratic primary found Senator Bernie Sanders with a strong lead over the rest of the crowded Democratic field as the race for the critical early primary state enters its final stretch.
The poll, conducted by the MassINC Polling Group for WBUR, found Sanders with 29 percent of support, followed by South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 17 percent, former vice president Joe Biden at 14 percent, and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 13 percent. No other candidate reached double digits.
One thing to note about the survey, published on Thursday morning, is that it asked voters who said they were undecided to indicate which candidate they were leaning toward. The poll found five percent remained undecided after accounting for the leaners.
The WBUR/MassINC poll comes on the heels of a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll that found the top tier of candidates clustered closely together, with Sanders edging out Biden by one point, but still within the margin of error. Twenty-four percent said they were undecided in the Suffolk/Globe poll.
Sanders’ increase in support coincides with a major fund-raising haul from the final three months of 2019. The Vermont Senator raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to Biden’s $22.7 million. A nationwide poll from CNN published on Wednesday also found Sanders leading the race with 27 percent of support, edging out Biden by three points.
The WBUR/MassINC Polling Group poll surveyed 426 likely Democratic primary voters by telephone from Jan. 17 to 21. It had a 4.8 percent margin of error.
Voters go to the polls in New Hampshire on Feb. 11.
