A new poll of likely voters in the New Hampshire Democratic primary found Senator Bernie Sanders with a strong lead over the rest of the crowded Democratic field as the race for the critical early primary state enters its final stretch.

The poll, conducted by the MassINC Polling Group for WBUR, found Sanders with 29 percent of support, followed by South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 17 percent, former vice president Joe Biden at 14 percent, and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 13 percent. No other candidate reached double digits.

One thing to note about the survey, published on Thursday morning, is that it asked voters who said they were undecided to indicate which candidate they were leaning toward. The poll found five percent remained undecided after accounting for the leaners.