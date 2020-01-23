In his recent commentary “By the time we got to Phoenix, it was mortifying” (SundayArts, Jan. 12), Ty Burr argues that “the skill sets necessary for great acting” are in opposition to the skills one needs “to feel comfortable in one’s own skin in public,” and that as a result famous actors struggle to be themselves in daily interactions.

While I’m not an A-list celebrity, I am an actor, and my own training experiences directly contradict Burr’s assertions; I’ve found that acting helps me better understand myself. I’ve learned to observe my surroundings and their effect on me, gained a significant understanding of my own thought processes and emotional responses, strengthened my relationships with others (and with myself), and given myself permission to be honest even when it makes me feel vulnerable. These skills have been immensely beneficial to me when I’m not playing a character. I have a greater sense of self-worth, feel more at home in my own body, and am less “nervous” or “uncertain” (Burr’s words) in all aspects of my life.