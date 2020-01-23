Re “The man with a mind of winter” by Steve Annear (Metro, Jan. 20): Yet another of the occasional articles about Wilson Alwyn Bentley, inventor, creative thinker, artist, and scientist, raises the question: Why hasn’t the Postal Service designed a page of stamps of these beautiful crystals along with a portrait of the man himself? Bentley’s research led to our understanding of snow in all its unique characteristics and its effects in the environment — which types of crystals could contribute to a potential avalanche, for instance.

Virginia Kropas