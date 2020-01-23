Re “Let nurse practitioners work alone” (Editorial, Jan. 8): The nurse practitioners in the community mental health centers where we work are smart, caring, and dedicated. But their education does not provide the tools or experience to practice independently at the outset. Governor Baker’s proposal to allow nurse practitioners to practice independently in Massachusetts should be opposed in its current form.

In community mental health centers like ours, the demand for psychiatric care is overwhelming. Patients with severe mental illness engage with our collaborative treatment teams, and without nurse practitioners, we would fail to meet our community’s needs. However, their limited formal education is insufficient to allow nurse practitioners to lead these teams or practice independently. When compared with psychiatrists’ eight or more years of comprehensive medical training, psychiatric nurse practitioners often complete just two years in a part-time degree program, which may be online, and they may only shadow other clinicians prior to final certification.