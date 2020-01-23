I am a lifelong resident of Massachusetts, and I became politically aware during the 1970s. That was the age of Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, and even though I didn’t align with him politically, I was amazed by his strength, statesmanship, and negotiating talents. It often seemed like he relished the opportunity to reach across the aisle to engage in political discourse, and he valued camaraderie among all members of Congress. Unfortunately, the overall political climate has deteriorated in recent years, and I’m sure O’Neill would be disappointed to see the dysfunction in Congress today.

However, I think he would be much more dismayed to see what has happened to the office he proudly held for 10 years. In the last several months, Nancy Pelosi has become the antithesis of Tip O’Neill. She has lost a great deal of respect during the impeachment process. She certainly hasn’t demonstrated much statesmanship. She clearly sees less and less value in negotiating across the aisle. As for camaraderie, well, let’s just say it’s a little too late for that.