First the good news, based on the rising existential threats of climate change and nuclear war, members of the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (which includes 13 Nobel laureates) nudged the proverbial minute hand on the equally proverbial Doomsday Clock up to 100 proverbial seconds before figurative midnight, which is non-proverbially really not good, y’all. “ The international security situation is dire,” they wrote in a statement, “not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode.” To be clear, the good news part is that we still have scientists.

MOVING TARGET

Elsewhere in preventable disasters, a local Target manager now known globally as #TargetTori became an Internet sensation following an incident at her checkout lane in which she was confronted, photographed, put on Twitter-blast and had the police called on her for not selling a dissatisfied customer (with 215,000 followers) a $90 Oral-B motorized toothbrush at its seemingly-erroneously displayed price of $0.01. In a strange fit of compassion, the Internet rallied around Tori with a GoFundMe campaign to “Send #TargetTori on Vacation” which has so far raised close to $35,000. That’s like 3.5 million fancy toothbrushes!

WORD SEARCH

The impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump of “Apprentice” fame rolls on, and suffice it to say, the nation is learning a lot. Like what the hell a “pettifogger” is. Online dictionary Merriam-Webster reported that lookups of the word (which means “a lawyer whose methods are petty, underhanded, or disreputable”) skyrocketed 30,800 percent on Wednesday after Chief Justice John Roberts cited it as too objectionable for use in the Senate chamber. Logo-curious watchers also queried words like “temerity” and “dilatory” after hearing them used in the trial. While we’re all brushing up on our vocab, it might be worth looking up “corruption,” “putrescence,” and “turpitude.” Or, you know, just keep watching the trial.

JUNK ON THE TRUNK

And lastly this week, Vermont state Representative Becca White submitted a bill to allow the use of emoji on state license plates, following the lead of a recent move in Queensland, Australia. “I don’t know how much traction it will get,” she told the Globe. “I think it’s a fun idea.” The six specific emoji that would be made available to Vermont drivers should the bill pass have yet to be revealed, but since “Booty on Board” doesn’t fit, I’m officially calling dibs on a six-pack of peaches.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR