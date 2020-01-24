The Oscars are coming up, on Feb. 9 on ABC. There is no host again this year, but, as usual, there will be performances of the Oscar-nominated original songs.

Who’s going to get up and sing and try to impress an impatient audience that’s waiting for the big prize announcements? Randy Newman is going to perform his song from “Toy Story 4,” called “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.” Elton John is going sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” Chrissy Metz, from “This Is Us,” is going to sing “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough.” Idina Menzel and Norwegian singer Aurora are performing “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2.”