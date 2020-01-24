About 10 million people watched the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on the six broadcast and cable networks in the first two days, with Fox News drawing the biggest audience, according to Nielsen.

Fox Corp.’s Fox News, known for its pro-Trump commentary, averaged 2.2 million total viewers during its coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Nielsen ratings supplied by the network. Comcast Corp.’s MSNBC drew 1.9 million viewers on average, and AT&T Inc.’s CNN attracted 1.4 million.

Among the broadcast networks, ViacomCBS Inc.’s CBS attracted 1.7 million viewers, Walt Disney Co.’s ABC averaged 1.5 million and Comcast’s NBC drew 1.4 million.