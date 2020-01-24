The cover of "Tiny House"

Perhaps you follow @tinyhouse on Instagram. Well, there’s a book for your coffee table, too. “Tiny House: Live Small, Dream Big” (Clarkson Potter) by Brent Heavener, the feed’s founder, features 250 photographs of teeny tiny abodes across the globe, along with tidbits from those who call them home. Inspiration abounds, often in the middle of nature. Highlights include a school bus-turned-camper in Oregon, a Mexican tent for a family of four, and a dome in the mountains of Patagonia. There are even a few spots in New England. $18 at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com