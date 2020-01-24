A. I got this title for my first collection when I was at the Paris Fashion Institute. There were five or six students there, and we all had ideas, of course. At the end, we presented our ideas, and I saw that everyone had different styles. So I thought, “huh, let me combine the ideas together and make it like the Big Bang Theory.” I just don’t want to be a regular dresser making V-necks and cocktail dresses. I want to have something with an asymmetric design — something different. So I tried to capture the complexity of everything and grab little pieces from their lines and mush it into one. And that’s why it’s called The Big Bang.

Q. Tell me about the specifics of your collection, The Big Bang.

Jeremy Tsui ( @jeremytsui ) moved to Boston with a dream: to create clothing that was beautiful and memorable. While attending the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, the young designer launched his inaugural collection, The Big Bang, with an androgynous aesthetic that transcends borders and gender. After graduating in 2018, Tsui works at Saks Fifth Avenue as a representative for the brand, Creed, while he plots his fashion future.

Q. How many pieces are in your collection? And is that the only collection you’ve done so far?

A. I mean, it’s still expanding. The Big Bang could include everything in my life. It was six looks in the beginning, and it was 2017 or 2018 when I showed them for the first time. Now I want to work off the cohesion from the previous looks and create something again. What I took from Alessandro Michele, the Gucci designer, is that you have to take something old and make it into something new.

From left: Jeremy Tsui, Ryan O'Sullivan, Irene Ann, Ryan Adams, Mary Navarro, and Kayla Scheffler wear clothes from Tsui's The Big Bang collection. Sorhavattiy Tieng

Q. What are some of the influences and inspiration for the work?

A. Art can be anything. It can include anything like your lifestyle. My lifestyle includes the things I see everyday and how society changes, so it just comes from my feelings. Whatever I feel, I just make that stuff happen. It’s also influenced by other people, especially Rick Owen’s work and some other designers like Alexander McQueen.

Q. From your Instagram, your clothing comes off as very androgynous.

A. My collection is kind of like masculine and feminine together. It’s society ... it’s genderless. If I think of a perfect world, it’s one that has more peace. It’s more unified and blended together. I have so many thoughts about togetherness, and that’s clear in my line.

Q. So how did you reflect that in your collection? What kind of alterations did you make?

A. When I was little, I just thought men’s fashion was either very formal or basic. It’s very boxy and only has only style, one silhouette. But I think men can have a little bit more of a feminine touch. So I just always had that idea in my mind. I thought there could have been more draping and that I could change the length of the clothing so as to make it not too masculine. I made it more ruffled, too. Plus I put the details of women’s clothing on men’s fashion — their pockets, their collars, and their lapels.

Jeremy Tsui designed his collection, The Big Bang, while pursuing a fashion degree. JeKen Nguyen





Q. You only post black-and-white photos on your Instagram. Why is that?

A. It’s the easiest for people to look at. There’s so many colors in the world. Red, orange, really all the colors in the rainbow are so complex. This makes people just look at the detail and the design without distracting them. Anyway, my designs are mostly black, so from the shoots I only ask for black-and-white photos.

Q. What do you want to do in the future in terms of your own collection and fashion in general? What are your plans?

A. That’s a big question. In my future, I think I have to plan my savings first and see how much I have. I definitely want to expand my brand and use more luxurious material. I also want to work for myself always so that no one else has a say over my work.

Interview was edited and condensed. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.