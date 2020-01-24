Maybe you’re excited for Valentine’s Day. Maybe you plan to spend the evening hibernating with Hulu. Regardless, Boston’s OAK Long Bar + Kitchen (138 St. James Ave.) has opted to neutralize the holiday with a fun, platonic celebration on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Their second annual Galentine’s Day party celebrates women’s friendship with food, drink, and music, with proceeds going to the Women’s Lunch Place.

Arrive at 6 p.m. to sip drinks from female-owned wineries; eat sweets from OAK pastry chef Lindsay Le Banc and cheese and charcuterie from female purveyors (plus heavy apps and a raw bar); and enter to win a gift basket stocked with freebies from local, women-owned businesses. There’s also dancing, of course, with a playlist rife with pop songstresses. The party is thrown in conjunction with The Food Lens, a female-run culinary site that curates local dining experiences.

Tickets ($55) cover food, two cocktails, and a wine-tasting. A portion of proceeds go toward the Women’s Lunch Place, which offers a sanctuary and nutritious meals to Boston women experiencing poverty and homelessness. For more information, visit www.oaklongbarkitchen.com.

