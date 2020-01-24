What makes him a catch: Strong faith, old fashioned, always up for an adventure

BETSY LORUSSO: 65 / social worker

When she is happiest: Near the ocean

On a desert island she’d bring: Paper and pencil to write about our adventure

7 P.M. DAVIO’S, BACK BAY

BLUE SKIES

Jay I was open-minded and confident that “everything works out!” To get ready, I went to the gym and had a fabulous swim.

Betsy I worked out at the gym, put away Christmas decorations, and took a nap.

Jay Betsy arrived before me, but I was also early. The hostess recognized me, as I had been there recently to purchase CEO Steve DiFillippo’s book.

Betsy He was right on time. I was pleased to see a handsome, fit gentleman walking toward my table. He was wearing a crisp blue-checked shirt with a vest and a nice smile.

Jay I was brought to the table and Betsy was there. [I was] relieved! At our age, you never know what might happen. We got right into a delightful conversation . . . and after the third or fourth visit to the table by our server, we finally began ordering.

Betsy At first, I thought he couldn’t be my date because he looked younger than most men in my age group.

STILL WATERS

Jay We live in neighboring towns, both like traveling and exercising, are devoted parents of terrific grown kids, and are actively involved with helping numerous charities.

Betsy We had lots in common: biking, travel, working out.

Jay Betsy was very at ease, and very interesting to listen to, so it made for a very nice evening.

Betsy Jay is very talkative and entertaining. Lots of interesting stories. I’m a natural listener, being a social worker.

Jay I ordered salmon and the food was excellent.

Betsy We shared a warm spinach salad, shaved Brussels sprouts, and gluten-free rolls. I ordered roasted eggplant. The service was phenomenal.

Jay At this stage in my life, I was thrilled to have someone nice — without an “agenda” — to talk to. I liked Betsy, and I am open to see where this might lead.

Betsy Jay is a very handsome and interesting man. I have to say yes, I felt some chemistry.

AHOY, THERE

Jay We had been at the restaurant a few hours — it naturally felt like time to go.

Betsy Jay asked if he could call me and suggested we meet for dinner sometime at Patriot Place. I had valet parking and Jay walked outside to wait with me for my car.

Jay I walked with her to the sidewalk, she offered a hug, and then she was off and away.

Betsy Jay gave me directions on how to get on the turnpike. When I arrived home, he had texted me, hoping I arrived safely. He’s a true gentleman.

SECOND DATE?

Jay I’m game.

Betsy We talked about a future dinner. I’m heading on a trip and hope to hear from Jay when I return.

POST-MORTEM

Jay / A

Betsy / A

