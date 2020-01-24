Whether your allegiance lies with the “Plastics” or the “Mathletes,” the Broadway musical adaptation of the hit 2004 high school comedy Mean Girls by Tina Fey will have you roaring with laughter. In Boston for the second stop of their national tour, Regina and her posse show us what frenemies are for. At the Citizens Bank Opera House through February 9. From $35. boston.broadway.com

Friday-Sunday

Ready for the Oscars?

Fancy yourself a film critic? Prepare for the upcoming Academy Awards by attending a screening of every 2020 Oscar-nominated short film. Featuring documentary, live-action, and animated flicks, these shorts will leave you with a new understanding of what statuette-worthy filmmaking really looks like. Hosted for the 14th consecutive year by the Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport District. $5 for ICA members and students, $10 for non-members. icaboston.org

Friday-Sunday

When Wheels Fly

Are your children (or you) obsessed with tricked-out trucks? You’re in luck: Monster Jam is coming to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. Maneuvering eight huge vehicles, these daring drivers will have you in awe as they defy gravity with electrifying stunts. For an additional fee, the pit party lets fans get up close. From $15. monsterjam.com

Opening Friday

Singing Sisters

You’ve read the book, seen the star-studded film — now watch with your whole family as the cast of Little Women, the Musical brings the March sisters to life in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 19th-century novel. On stage at Boston University’s Wheelock Family Theatre through February 23. From $20. wheelockfamilytheatre.org

Opening Saturday

Roxbury’s Malcolm X

Before the world called him Malcolm X, Roxbury called him Detroit Red. Attend the world premiere of Detroit Red — a lyrical portrayal of the controversial civil rights activist’s developmental years in the Boston neighborhood. Written by celebrated playwright and hip-hop theater pioneer Will Power, the show debuts at the Emerson Paramount Center. Through February 16. From $25 adults, $15 under 18. artsemerson.org

