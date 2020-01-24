1 The cabinets, painted Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace , have flat panels with a slight ogee detail that softens the hard edges. Antique-style glass with waves and bubbles references the old glass in the home’s existing windows.

The owners of this historical Westwood home are partial to classic design, including in their kitchen. “It’s definitely not a country kitchen, but it’s not over the top in any way either,” says Ben Block, owner of Block Brothers Custom Cabinets . An expansion of the the young family’s home was designed by Holliston-based Bailow Architects, and Block designed the kitchen, including the millwork and cabinetry that was custom-made in his Northport, Maine, studio. He worked closely with the client to create her dream kitchen. “She had a pretty clear vision of white cabinetry with soapstone countertops and a dark-colored island,” he says. Block balanced clean lines with traditional styling, and incorporated hints of updated color, materials, and finishes to attain a look that’s simultaneously classic and fresh. “They dipped their toes in with some trends,” he says, “but the result is timeless.”

2 The island, designed to resemble a piece of furniture, has an arched base and square paneled legs. The paint color is Farrow & Ball Down Pipe, a deep gray with blue undertones.

3 Harpswell stools in walnut and leather are by Thos. Moser, also based in Maine. “I like the idea of Maine craftsmanship side by side,” Block says. He chose a spare silhouette so the oft-traveled pathway between the dining room and the breakfast nook would feel airy.

4 The island’s walnut top, which references the darkly stained oak floors, has a hand-rubbed oil and wax finish that’s durable and water resistant. “It’s a soft material compared to stone, but it can take a beating, and wears nicely over the years,” Block says. Trim along the bottom adds interest to otherwise crisp edges.

5 The homeowner chose Deben pendant lights by Jim Lawrence with curved, clear glass shades and antiqued brass details for over the island. The pieces add a handmade feel without taking up much visual space.

6 Black soapstone countertops with a honed finish ground the walls of white cabinetry and white subway tile around the perimeter of the kitchen. A deck-mounted bridge faucet by Perrin & Rowe services the farm sink.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.