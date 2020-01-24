Concerning Boston’s original Cochituate water supply, as well as the subject of wrenches, let me offer some context (“The Best Local Invention We’ve Forgotten,” December 8). Although unused for over a century, almost all of the 1848 Cochituate Aqueduct survives. It terminated at the Brookline Reservoir on Route 9, whose temple-like granite gatehouse, a National Historic Landmark, is currently undergoing restoration. It was a statement of civic pride, akin the monumental architectural fountains terminating Rome’s aqueducts. As examples of Boston’s early iron industrial heritage, the Brookline Reservoir gatehouse has the oldest structural iron roof system in the United States and the oldest cast iron staircases intended for public use. Also, wrench enthusiasts should visit the Waterworks Museum, opposite the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, where visitors can find a multitude of special size and purpose wrenches for its huge steam pumping engines — some wrenches too large for a single workman to have lifted.

Dennis De Witt, director and past president, Waterworks Museum