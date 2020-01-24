LOT SIZE 0.34 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $350,000 in 2015

PROS This cedar-shingled cottage in East Gloucester is a short walk from Niles Beach. Enter by way of a cheerful red porch into a cozy living and dining space with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and an elegant arched window. Down the hall, there’s a bathroom to the right; the bright but dated kitchen at left has laundry. In back, a large bedroom includes a sitting area with walk-in closet and sliders to a deck with winter ocean views. The second floor offers a wide open but mostly unfinished space (included in the square footage), with hardwood floors and original windows. Includes off-street parking. CONS An interrupted remodel has left work for new owners.

Amanda Armstrong, Engel & Völkers By the Sea, 978- 879-6322, amandaarmstrong.evrealestate.com

$938,800

35 WESTVALE ROAD / MEDFORD

SQUARE FEET 3,016

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $262,500 in 1998

PROS Atop a hill in Lawrence Estates, this Tudor Colonial with an arched doorway evokes an English Cotswold cottage. The spacious living room includes original wainscoting and a brick fireplace flanked by built-ins and wood-storage cubbies. Past the dining room — with views of Boston’s skyline — the kitchen sports solid surface counters, stainless appliances, and a mudroom leading to the backyard and patio. A bedroom, bath, and den complete the first floor. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with deep closets, a bath with claw-foot tub, and a pair of dressing rooms — one with access to a bonus attic room. The walk-out basement includes laundry and a new gas boiler. CONS The bathrooms could use updating.

Arthur Durkin, Keller Williams Realty, 978-387-8213, arthurdurkin@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.