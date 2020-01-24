CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police say they found marijuana in his car.

He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland's west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.

Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and “small amounts” of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.