The explosion was caused by the severing of a propane line on Sept. 10 during the installation of four 10-foot-long posts that were drilled into the earth about 5 feet from the structure to protect an air conditioning unit, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

The Sept. 16 blast at LEAP Inc., an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities, killed Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year-veteran of the department, and injured six other firefighters, including Bell’s brother, Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell.

No criminal charges are expected.

Michael Bell’s daughter, Danielle Bell Flannery, told state legislators Tuesday in Augusta that a bollard had caused the blast, ahead of the fire marshal’s official announcement.

The bollards were installed by Techno Metal Posts of Manchester, Maine, the Fire Marshal’s Office said. No one answered the phone at Techno Metal Posts on Friday, and the business did not immediately respond to a voicemail.

The bollards were inserted about 7 feet into the ground, leaving 3 feet of post exposed, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The propane line was 2 ½ to 3 feet below the surface and was punctured by the auger head at the bottom of one bollard, the fire marshal said.

Larry Lord, the maintenance supervisor who was later injured in the explosion, noticed three days earlier that a 500-gallon propane tank at the building was empty, and he saw to it that the tank was filled early that afternoon, according to the statement.

Then, on the morning of the blast, another maintenance worker felt dizzy after just a brief time inside the building, and Lord saw that the tank was again empty. Lord called the local fire department, opened windows and doors to the building, and told staff members to leave, the fire marshal said.

Firefighters arrived at 8:13 a.m., according to the fire marshal, and 15 minutes later the building exploded.

The exact cause of the ignition cannot be determined, the fire marshal said.

“There are a number of possible sources of ignition, including disruption of electricity, a light switch, furnace or static,” the statement said.

