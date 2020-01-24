Assistant US Attorney Mackenzie A. Queenin had laid out the allegations against Constant in an October trial brief. According to Queenin, Constant was arrested around 3:41 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2018, on Seaver Street in Dorchester.

The guilty verdict came down in the case against Joquentz Constant in US District Court in Boston. Jurors deliberated for roughly two and a half hours, according to legal filings. Constant’s federal public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday morning.

A 23-year-old Dorchester man who allegedly told police “they’re shooting over there” while attempting to conceal a gun in his waistband was convicted Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm, records show.

Cops arrived after the Boston Police Department’s ShotSpotter system alerted them to shots fired. When they arrived, they spotted Constant walking quickly from Seaver Street onto Columbia Road while holding his waist and “manipulating” his waistband, Queenin wrote.

Constant tried in vain to escape scrutiny when he saw a police cruiser, according to the filing.

“The defendant looked in the direction of the cruiser, and then motioned toward Seaver Street while attempting to shield the side of his body from view,” Queenin wrote. “Without prompting, as the cruiser slowed down, he yelled to the officers, ‘Hey, they’re shooting over there.’ ”

When an officer tried to speak with Constant, he was reticent.

“The defendant shook his head while stating, ‘No, no, not me,’ as he ... [positioned] his body further away from the officers,” Queenin wrote. “The defendant then began running away, headed outbound on Columbia Road toward Pasedena Road. As he took off, he clutched his waist area with his right arm. Officers Ramos, D’Addieco, and Lombardo exited the cruiser and ran after the defendant, who was continuing to manipulate his waist area while weaving in and out of parked and moving vehicles.”

Eventually, the filing said, Constant tossed the gun.

“Officer Ramos, who was closest to the defendant, observed him pull a firearm from his waistband and throw it,” Queenin wrote. “While pursuing the defendant, Officer Ramos announced over police radio that he observed the defendant throw a firearm. Officer Ramos distinctly heard a metallic thud and observed the firearm as it struck an electrical box before it landed on the sidewalk in front of 72 Columbia Road. The defendant was advised of his Miranda rights and then asked for his license to carry a firearm. The defendant stated, ‘I don’t have a license.’ ”

The gun Constant tossed was a loaded revolver, Queenin wrote.

“A Regent .32 revolver was recovered at the scene,” the filing said. “The firearm contained 5 live rounds of PPU .32 ammunition, along with 1 live round of WIN ammunition, and 1 PPU .32 spent shell casing.”

Constant was barred from possessing a gun, owing to his prior rap sheet. He pleaded guilty in 2014 in Dorchester Municipal Court to a felony breaking and entering charge and was sentenced to nine months, records show. A separate armed carjacking case remains pending in Suffolk Superior Court, according to legal filings.

His public defender in the federal gun case, Charles P. McGinty, had said in his October trial brief that Constant’s admission at the scene that he didn’t have a license to carry didn’t prove the possession charge.

McGinty wrote that the “the question whether a person has a license, and the suspect’s answer, are immaterial if a defendant disputes that he even had a firearm (in which case he does not need a license). The government is not offering the statement to meet a claim that defendant was licensed and thus was authorized to have a firearm, for no such claim has been or will be made. Instead, the statement is offered solely to suggest that, in acknowledging that he had no license, defendant was inferentially admitting possession."

McGinty said such “an evidentiary use fails the test of relevancy under” federal rules of evidence.

