Lynch, 67, had pleaded guilty hoping to get a 30-month sentence, with his lawyer arguing in court records that he is a lifelong public servant, with strong ties to the community. Lynch regrets taking the bribe, what he called an aberration, and is remorseful, his lawyer argued. Lynch is married, with two adult sons, and he suffers from coronary heart disease. He has never been convicted of a crime before.

John M. Lynch, the former City Hall aide who took a $50,000 bribe to help a developer, is slated to be sentenced in federal court Friday in a case that has rocked City Hall and cast a dark cloud over the city’s development process.

“Despite the community’s great disappointment in Mr. Lynch, his unequivocal admission of guilt, and his acceptance of responsibility, those who know him best still hold him in high regard,” his attorney, Hank Brennan, argued in court records, submitting dozens of letters of support of Lynch from family members and community leaders.

But prosecutors called for a four-year sentence, saying Lynch betrayed the public’s trust and eroded the integrity of the city’s development approval process at a time that a building boom is changing the landscape of Boston. Last week, prosecutors released a photograph in court filings of Lynch being handed a stack of cash that constituted part of the $50,000 bribe.

“The defendant was an experienced government actor, having spent decades learning the ins and outs of real estate development in Boston,” prosecutors said. “But rather than use his institutional knowledge and experience to help the average taxpayer, Lynch used his city position and official influence to aid a crooked developer so that he could line his own pockets with cash.”

Lynch, who worked in City Hall for more than two decades, pleaded guilty in September to charges that he took $50,000 to help a developer secure an extension of his permit for a South Boston condo development, by persuading a zoning board member in 2017 to back the move after it had previously been rejected. Federal prosecutors said the permit extension allowed the developer to sell the property at a profit of more than $500,000.

Prosecutors have not identified the developer by name, and would not say whether he faces charges. The Globe has previously reported he is Steven Turner, a former city employee who had a longstanding friendship with Lynch, and that the property at issue is on H Street. Turner, who has not been charged, has not responded to requests for comment.

Lynch stepped down just before the charges were announced in August. In October, William “Buddy” Christopher, who at the time was head of the city agency that reviews projects for the zoning board, the inspectional services department, resigned from another top-level City Hall position.

In addition, zoning board member Craig Galvin, a real estate agent in Dorchester, stepped down in September.

Federal authorities did not name the zoning board member whose vote Lynch had sought, saying only that he runs a real estate business and worked with Lynch on at least two property transactions. But Galvin worked as a consultant on a two-unit condo development that Lynch built in his Dorchester neighborhood that sold for nearly $1.5 million. Also, Walsh officials have acknowledged federal investigators have subpoenaed documents related to Galvin’s work at the ZBA.

Galvin has declined to comment through a spokeswoman, saying only that his resignation will allow him to pursue his professional real estate work.

Federal authorities say that an investigation is ongoing, but declined to comment further. Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Thursday: “I have made clear that I expect every employee to conduct themselves with honesty, integrity, and respect for the public we serve.”

The mayor also noted that in September he asked the law firm Sullivan & Worcester to review the ZBA setup and recommend changes.

