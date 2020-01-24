The danger in our salad bowls Share Email to a Friend Embed Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff, Video by Caitlin Healy/Globe staff

It’s been more than a year since a big E. coli poisoning outbreak caused by romaine lettuce sickened 61. It should have been the wake-up call that mobilized the government to defeat this threat to food safety. The Globe investigated, and found that instead, the government still lacks the means, and maybe the will, to take it on.