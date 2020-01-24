Hull Memorial Middle School was placed on lockdown after a shell casing was found in the school’s gymnasium Friday morning, officials said.

Around 9 a.m., Hull police received a report from a school employee who discovered an empty .22-caliber shell casing in the gym, according to a joint statement from Hull Public Schools Superintendent Michael F. Devine and Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

Hull police and a school resource officer arrived on scene within minutes of the report, officials said. At 9:20 a.m., the students were ordered to shelter in place as their classes continued. Parents were alerted of the situation through an e-mail and voicemail from the school’s principal around 10 a.m.