Hull Memorial Middle School was placed on lockdown after a shell casing was found in the school’s gymnasium Friday morning, officials said.
Around 9 a.m., Hull police received a report from a school employee who discovered an empty .22-caliber shell casing in the gym, according to a joint statement from Hull Public Schools Superintendent Michael F. Devine and Hull Police Chief John Dunn.
Hull police and a school resource officer arrived on scene within minutes of the report, officials said. At 9:20 a.m., the students were ordered to shelter in place as their classes continued. Parents were alerted of the situation through an e-mail and voicemail from the school’s principal around 10 a.m.
Police requested a K-9 unit from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, which searched the school and found no additional shell casings, the statement said. Police determined that there was no threat or danger at any time and lifted the shelter-in-place order at 11:25 a.m.
“I want to commend the school employee for immediately reporting what he found to school officials, and thank the Hull Police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response,” Devine said. “Everyone acted swiftly and professionally to ensure the safety of our school community.”
A school resource officer will remain at the school throughout the day, officials said.
The incident is under investigation, officials said. Any students with information are asked to contact the principal.
