It wasn’t immediately clear who is representing Holloway, or when he’ll be arraigned on the indictments.

For the alleged wedding attack, grand jurors on Tuesday indicted Dale E. Holloway Jr., 37, on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, second-degree assault, and first-degree assault, records show.

A man who allegedly shot two people and pistol-whipped a third victim during a shocking rampage at a New Hampshire wedding in October has been indicted for that episode as well as a later alleged assault on his public defender when the lawyer paid him a jailhouse visit, records show.

Authorities have alleged Holloway opened fire inside New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, N.H. on Oct. 12. He was gang-tackled by guests who kept him pinned down until police arrived, officials said. Holloway allegedly shot Bishop Stanley Choate, a pastor at the church, in the chest, and the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm. He also allegedly pistol-whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione. All the victims survived.

Holloway has been held without bail on charges connected to that incident since waiving his initial appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court prior to indictment.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the church attack. Castiglione, the groom, is the father of Brandon M. Castiglione, who allegedly shot and killed Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, in Londonderry Oct. 1.

Garcia, 60, was also a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries, and had tried to help the younger Castiglione, 24. Castiglione was arrested Oct. 2 and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, records show.

After his arrest for allegedly marring what was supposed to be a joyous occasion with potentially deadly gunfire, Holloway got hit with more charges for allegedly attacking his lawyer, Michael Davidow, when the two were meeting in jail on Oct. 21.

Holloway was recently indicted on charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and assault by prisoner for the alleged attack on Davidow, records show.

After that alleged attack, a judge approved a request from the New Hampshire public defender’s office to quit representing Holloway, on the grounds that the agency now had a conflict of interest.

Court papers show Holloway allegedly left Davidow with “a subarachnoid hemorrhage" when he struck him in the face and head, as well as fractured nasal bones. In addition, legal filings show that Holloway was convicted in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston in 2003 of armed assault to murder. Plus he was convicted in Wrentham District Court in March 2017 of assault and battery, records show.

Holloway was sentenced to 2 and 1/2 to three years in state prison in the Boston case, and he was ordered to serve a two-year bid in the Wrentham matter with credit for 113 days served while the case was pending, according to legal filings in Massachusetts.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.