Williams and Noverr were indicted on charges of evidence tampering for concealing James and Michelle Butler’s bodies, felony theft for stealing a lawn mower from James Butler that was valued between $30,000 and $150,000, and of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr, both 33, are suspected in the homicides of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, of Rumney, N.H., who were found buried in a shallow grave on South Padre Island in late October, according to authorities.

A man and a woman from Utah who were arrested last year in connection with the October killings in Texas of a married couple from New Hampshire have been indicted on three charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

For Williams, each charge includes a habitual felony offender enhancement or repeat felony offender enhancement based on his 2005 conviction in Utah for felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, the documents show.

Williams and Noverr were held on $1.2 million bail each, Kleburg County, Texas, District Attorney John Hubert said in a news conference Wednesday. Hubert did not say whether Williams and Noverr would face murder charges in the case.

The Butlers were traveling the country with their RV and truck and had set up their vehicles along the beach at South Padre Island on Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said. Relatives reported the Butlers missing after the couple were last heard from Oct. 16, and their truck and RV were reported missing.

Williams was captured in a photo driving the Butlers’ truck into Mexico on Oct. 21, with Noverr as his passenger, Hubert said previously. Six days later, the Butlers’ bodies were discovered.

South Padre Island is a beach town on the Gulf of Mexico at the Texas-Mexico border. It is well known as a hotspot for spring-breaking college students.

