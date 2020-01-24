“Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures today," forecasters tweeted. "Tomorrow will be cloudy, wet, and breezy, especially in the late afternoon through overnight hours.”

Forecasters said Friday will be partly sunny and dry, with highs reaching the lower 40s during the day and dropping down to the upper 30s at night.

That biting chill that’s been in the air is gone, and milder temperatures should continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the lower 40s and a chance of rain in the afternoon. The wet weather will continue overnight.

In the Boston area, the chance of rain is near 100 percent for Saturday night. Temperatures should hold steady in the lower 40s, forecasters said.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

“Scattered rain/snow showers linger on Sunday into the early morning hours Monday,” forecasters wrote. “The dry and quiet weather returns for Monday through Wednesday. Slightly cooler temperatures compared to the weekend.”

Forecasters said Sunday night should be mostly cloudy with lows dipping to the mid 30s, and Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

