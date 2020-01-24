Hingham police thanked a good Samaritan who reported a possible drunk driver and followed him until police could pull him over Friday night, the department tweeted.

Around 10p.m., police responded to a call on Route 3A, Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said. Staying a safe distance behind the swerving car, the person who reported the call updated police with the car’s location until they arrived.

“Officers can’t see everything or be everywhere, so we need the public’s help… to call and report [incidents like these],” Dearth said.