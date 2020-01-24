Hingham police thanked a good Samaritan who reported a possible drunk driver and followed him until police could pull him over Friday night, the department tweeted.
Around 10p.m., police responded to a call on Route 3A, Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said. Staying a safe distance behind the swerving car, the person who reported the call updated police with the car’s location until they arrived.
“Officers can’t see everything or be everywhere, so we need the public’s help… to call and report [incidents like these],” Dearth said.
When you (safely) call 9-1-1 to report a possible impaired driver, you never know how many lives you may have saved. Thanks to the caller who called us on this driver, an Officer was able to get behind him and arrest him for OUI (Alcohol). #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/2iqMboSCes— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 23, 2020
Hingham police released the police officer’s dashcam video Thursday. It appeared the driver, later identified as Matthew Sweet, 37, of Quincy, driving over a curb onto the sidewalk and narrowly street missing signs, Dearth said. With restaurants and shops near the sidewalk, it was possible that he would have hit someone, Dearth said.
Sweet was charged with operating under the influence and was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday, Dearth said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.