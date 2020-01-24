Do you have a question for Rhode Island’s congressional delegation? E-mail it to Dan.McGowan@globe.com and we’ll consider it in future editions.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

The impeachment trial of President Trump is the only thing on the agenda for the Senate, and Senator Whitehouse has provided regular updates with his thoughts via Twitter. Senators aren’t allowed to use their electronic devices while they’re in the chamber, but Whitehouse has tipped his hat on which way he’s leaning, criticized the president’s lawyers, and questioned why the Senate GOP leadership wouldn’t support several amendments to the trial rules.

Question of the week: Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

“Yes, every working Rhode Islander should be able to earn enough to meet basic expenses,” Whitehouse said in a statement. “Higher wages would boost our economy by putting more money in the pockets of working people to spend at local businesses. An increase is long overdue – the purchasing power of the federal minimum wage has significantly eroded since it was last updated more than a decade ago.”

Senator Jack Reed

Before urging Senate leadership to allow a “full & fair trial,” in the impeachment case, Senator Reed announced that his office will provide three tickets each day to individuals who want to witness the trial in person. (A spokesperson said the office received 470 ticket requests as of Thursday morning.) On Monday, he attended several Dr. Martin Luther King Day Jr. events, including the gathering held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Question of the week: Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

“Senator Reed is an original cosponsor of the Raise the Wage Act, which would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 and hour over five years,” spokesperson Chip Unruh said in an email.

Representative David Cicilline

The House of Representatives was out of session this week, but that didn’t stop Representative Cicilline from getting some national attention. He was the subject of a profile in Politico, which focused on his ongoing probe of the world’s largest technology companies. Cicilline also held a press conference in Central Falls on Tuesday to discuss what he calls an “anti-corruption agenda,” which includes requiring corporations to disclose their spending on political campaigns.

Question of the week: Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

“The House voted to do this last year and the congressman supported it,” spokesperson Richard Luchette said in an e-mail.

Representative James Langevin

With the House not in session this week, Representative Langevin spent the week visiting several Rhode Island communities. He was at Hope High School on Monday for a day of service in the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later in the week spent time at Electro Standards Laboratories in Cranston, Wood River Health Service in Hope Valley, and Atlantis Comfort Systems in West Warwick.

Question of the week: Do you support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour?

“Congressman Langevin believes that workers deserve to be paid enough to live with dignity, support their families and contribute to their communities,” spokesperson Victor Morente said in an e-mail. “He supports raising the minimum wage and voted in favor of the Raise the Wage Act that would increase it to $15 per hour by 2025.”

