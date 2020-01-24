Seven people were arrested on gun charges after shots were fired into an apartment in Dorchester Thursday night, police said. One gun was recovered.

Officers responded to a radio call of shots fired near 36 Harbor Point Blvd. around 10:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. On scene, police spoke with a victim who said that several shots had been fired into his apartment. Approximately five people fled in a dark-colored SUV, the victim told police.

Nearby officers saw a car with one headlight matching the description of the SUV near Mount Vernon Street, police said. Police pulled the car over and removed the seven people in it. Officers saw “ballistic evidence” in the car and found a gun inside a sock in a webbed storage compartment next to the passenger seat, the statement said.