White is a Democrat and lifelong Vermonter from Hartford, a town of about 10,000 people located on the border of New Hampshire. One of her constituents requested that she file the bill.

The bill, filed by State Representative Rebecca White, was read for the first time Jan. 22 and referred to the House Committee on Transportation.

Legislation has been filed in Vermont that would allow emojis on license plates.

Titled “An act relating to emoji registration plates,” her bill would limit people’s choices to six emojis.

“This bill proposes to create a new special registration plate with the choice of one of six emojis in addition to the distinctive number assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles or the numerals and letters selected by the registered owner of a vehicle as a vanity plate," the bill states.

It does not specify which emojis would be available if the bill passes.

If the legislation were to become law, the state would follow the lead of Queensland, Australia, which introduced emoji plates last year. Drivers in Queensland can choose one of five yellow faces — laughing out loud, winking, wearing sunglasses, heart eyes, or the traditional smiley — on their plates.

White said the emoji license plate legislation was a “by request bill."

“I was happy to oblige my constituent who came to me with excitement for engaging youth and was intrigued by what Queensland, Australia, had done,” she said.





