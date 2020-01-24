Attempts to independently confirm that the sprawling complex, which includes multiple Middle East bars and stages, Zuzu restaurant, and the venue Sonia, was for sale were unsuccessful Thursday. E-mails to management were not returned. A Middle East bartender told a reporter no one was available to talk Thursday night.

The Cambridge Day reported that the compound located at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Brookline Street in Central Square is for sale. The report also stated that a co-owner, Nabil Sater, thought a sale was “far off or unlikely."

CAMBRIDGE — Questions persist about the future of the property here that is home to the storied Middle East nightclub following a Thursday report that the venue is for sale and ownership acknowledging that development options for the parcel were being considered.

In a Facebook message, the club indicated that ownership is looking to develop the property but added that the Middle East restaurant and nightclub “will remain running and open as usual.” What such a development could look like remains to be seen.

“We will keep you updated as we go through this process,” read the Facebook post. “The Middle East business is here to stay and will be a part of any development at 472-480 Mass. Ave.”

The Middle East has been a mainstay of the local music scene for decades.

In 2014, the Saters bought the building that houses the Middle East complex for $7.1 million. The Saters revamped the spot formerly known as T.T. the Bear’s Place, a beloved rock club that closed in July 2015, and re-opened the space, located a door down from the Middle East, as Sonia in 2017.

In 2018, amid sexual misconduct allegations, Joseph Sater stepped down as manager of the club. He has said that the accusations were false. The allegations led to boycotts by bands, DJs, and some patrons.

