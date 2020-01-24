Massachusetts officials say there’s no need to worry yet. But Logan Airport has begun screening passengers from China.

But despite international jitters over the emerging disease, a new variety of coronavirus, the World Health Organization decided on Thursday that it’s too early to declare a public health emergency, although it’s still monitoring the outbreak and seeking more information.

A newly discovered virus has sickened hundreds of people in China and several others in Asia, with 18 deaths reported so far. And a person traveling from China to Washington state was confirmed this week as the first case on US soil.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s coronavirus?

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that mostly infect animals,” said Dr. Daniel R. Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The varieties that have infected humans usually lead to minor ailments, such as the common cold or gastrointestinal distress. But in recent years, strains of coronavirus that jumped from animals to people have caused serious illness and death.

Two high profile outbreaks in recent years were caused by coronaviruses.

In 2002, the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, led to more than 8,000 respiratory illnesses and 774 deaths. And since 2012, MERS — Middle East respiratory syndrome — has sickened 3,000 people and caused 858 deaths, mostly in Saudi Arabia. The SARS outbreak was eventually contained, but MERS continues to cause illness.

Then, on Dec. 31, a Chinese provincial health department notified WHO of a cluster of unusual pneumonia cases, later identified as a new coronavirus, still unnamed. Most of those affected had visited an animal market, and animals are the likely source.

But concerns were heightened when it became clear that the virus can be transmitted from one person to another.

How serious is this new illness?

In short, it’s too soon to tell.

Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the state Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, said the new virus concerns him for several reasons: it’s spreading quickly, it can be transmitted person to person, and little is known about it. “There are a lot more questions than answers,” he said. And, he cautioned, because the virus is new, the human immune system has not been primed to fight it.

But Madoff said he’s been reassured by the apparently low death rate — 18 people out of more than 600 reported cases. There have been no deaths reported in the United States.

So far it seems that only people with very close contact with a sick person, such as family members and medical caregivers, have become infected. However, it’s still not clear how many people have been infected; many may have acquired the virus but had such mild symptoms they never saw a doctor. Most of those who died had other illnesses, or were elderly.

“From the limited information that we have to date it would appear to be less serious than SARS or MERS,” Kuritzkes said.

Another good sign is that it appears likely that the new coronavirus is transmitted, like colds and flu, by droplets from sneezes and coughs, said Dr. Shira I. Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. If the virus traveled through the air, like measles, it would be much more worrisome, she said.

How are health officials preparing, in case the virus comes to Massachusetts?

“We are taking this very seriously. We’re spending lot of time preparing,” Madoff said.

The health department has reminded health-care providers to ask patients about their travels, and hospitals were already routinely doing that. They have procedures for isolating a sick person, and gowns, masks, and gloves to protect caregivers.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years from the experience with SARS, MERS, and Ebola,” Doron said.

Since the emergence of the new coronavirus, Tufts has been doing some refresher training and checking to make sure that staff is asking about foreign travel, she said.

Hospitals were already alert to the possibility of someone from the Middle East bringing MERS, “and it will be very easy to translate that approach to people who might be showing up with the new coronavirus,” Kuritzkes said.

What should residents do in response?

“I don’t think people need to be worried here in the Boston area,” Kuritzkes said. “People need to be appropriately cautious.” That means if you know someone who’s been to China and appears sick, keep your distance.

And take the other precautions that make sense at this time of year when respiratory illnesses are already rampant: Wash your hands well and often; don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth when out in public; stay home when sick; and stay away from sick people.

“At this point, based on the numbers of patients, and where the cases have been isolated, all Americans are at low risk,” Doron said. “I don’t think the average American needs to be thinking about it more than they would about things they’re more likely to come in contact with, like the flu.”

Indeed the flu season is in full swing, and Madoff said it’s looking very severe. The flu can be deadly: On Thursday, the health department announced that a teenager from Worcester County was the first child to die of the flu this season.

What’s going on at Logan and other airports?

Nine passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight from Wuhan, the city where the outbreak originated, were screened for the virus when they landed at Logan Airport Wednesday night (they were all fine).

“Out of an abundance of caution, Massport Fire Rescue, in coordination with local and federal partners, did additional screening for a number of passengers on the arriving Cathay Pacific flight,” Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigansaid in a statement. “None had any symptoms and [they] continued on their trip.”

The nine passengers arrived in Boston on Cathay Pacific Airways Flight 812, according to Massport officials. The Cathay Pacific Flight, from Hong Kong, is one of three daily nonstop flights that come into the airport from China.

Travelers from Wuhan have had to undergo health screenings at three US airports — San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) — since last Friday, and CDC officials have announced that entry health screening will be added at two more airports — Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O’Hare — this week.

Officials will begin forcing all passengers who originate in Wuhan to go to one of those five airports if they want to enter the United States. That is expected to happen by this weekend, Massachusetts authorities said.

Mehigan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Customs and Border Protection would decide if “regular enhanced screening" needs to be implemented at Logan. As of Thursday morning, “so far that has not happened,” she said.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

































