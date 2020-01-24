“We expect this to be a long nomination fight and have built our campaign to sustain well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins,” wrote Roger Lau in the memo sent via email to supporters.

The memo touted Warren’s extensive on-the-ground presence in states that don’t vote until after Super Tuesday in early March, telegraphing that the senator will be fighting to the end to win the Democratic nomination even as she’s lagged behind Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden in national polls.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign is girding for a difficult fight for the Democratic presidential nomination and has beefed up staffing well beyond the earliest voting states, according to a strategy memo distributed by her campaign manager on Friday morning.

The email comes as candidates seek to convince their supporters they can still win the nomination even if they do not emerge victorious from the fluid contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But it also emphasized a less-noticed prong of Warren’s closing argument as the Iowa caucuses approach on Feb. 3, casting her boots-on-the-ground organization as an asset not just against her Democratic rivals, but President Trump. Lau vowed the campaign will keep its staffers spread around the country in order to wage a 50-state campaign against the sitting president.

“As we build our campaign to win delegates in every state and territory to secure the Democratic nomination, we’re doing it with an eye towards sustaining it through the general election,” Lau said. “For instance, after the very first contest, we will keep staff on the ground and offices open in Iowa.”

Lau said Warren’s campaign has more than 1,000 staffers on the ground in 31 states and Washington DC, with more than 100 field offices open across the country, and several hundred organizers in states that vote between Super Tuesday on March 3 and the beginning of April.

“By mid-April, we will have organizers on the ground in the remaining states, completing the full map,” he said.

In his memo, Lau also tied the campaign’s extensive field operations to its plans to secure Democratic victories in the House and the Senate, which would be critical for Warren to enact her sweeping legislative agenda if elected president.

The email comes as polling in Iowa and New Hampshire shows a close race between the leading candidates: Warren, Joe Biden, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and each campaign is racing to make their closing arguments before voters head to the polls.

Lau used the strategy memo to offer up a practical rebuttal to the ongoing concerns, voiced by voters and pundits alike, about Warren’s “electability” against Trump, point to the campaign’s muscular organizing plans in an effort to show she is prepared to beat him.

“We have no doubt whether Elizabeth can beat Trump: She’s not only undefeated in running for office, but she’s the only presidential candidate who’s beaten a Republican incumbent in the past 30 years,” Lau said.

The memo did not, however, mention the pitch Warren and some of her surrogates have been making in Iowa — that she is the candidate best positioned to unify the party’s progressive and moderate elements.

Lau said Warren’s campaign recently received its 3 millionth individual donation — a figure the campaign boasted was the strongest for a “first time” presidential candidate, but one that falls short of the more than 5 million donations Sanders said his campaign had recorded by the end of last year.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.