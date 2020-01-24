Russia is said to be the place where bears roam the streets — but for a short while it was a free-for-all for elephants.

Residents of Yekaterinburg were flabbergasted to see a couple of elephants wandering the snowy streets of Russia’s third-largest city after they escaped from a circus.

Unreceptive to attempts to bring her back, one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and headed to a residential building to roll and cavort in the snow on Thursday. One man who tried to stop her by holding on to her trunk was pushed across the street, his feet sliding on the ice.