Now we are in the midst of an impeachment trial in which the Republican senators are threatening to use a sham process to validate Trump’s belief that he can do whatever he wants. I hope the Republicans have badly misjudged the American people, who may well see their hypocrisy and shameful opportunism and hold them accountable in the voting booth in November. I think we will soon learn that the moral standards of the public exceed those of our congressional Trump loyalists.

Donald Trump bragged during the 2016 campaign that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and [he] wouldn’t lose any voters.” He taunted us with his belief that he could do whatever he wanted and there would be no consequences. He showed his disrespect for the public by implying that they were as immoral as he is.

Steven Locke

Wayland





Innocent people don’t have an aversion to witnesses

Allow me to point out the obvious: Someone who is innocent will welcome the chance to prove innocence. Someone who is guilty can’t allow the truth to be exposed, and will stonewall all requests for testimony.

T. Lee Myers

Bedford





A Nixon-era Republican’s moment of truth

When I saw the obituary for Thomas Railsback, the former Republican congressman, in the Globe on Thursday, I hadn’t seen his name or given him any thought for around 40 years. As a volunteer in George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign, I knew Railsback only as one of many GOP members of Congress who were completely loyal to President Nixon. But I read the obituary because the second part of the headline read, “backed Nixon impeachment.”

The obituary noted that Railsback credited Nixon for his election to Congress in 1966 (Nixon, planning a comeback campaign for president in 1968, crisscrossed the country in 1966 campaigning for underdog GOP candidates). But when faced with the evidence that came to light about the Watergate affair, Railsback told a reporter a few years ago that while he felt “badly about what happened to Nixon,” he said that “after listening to the tapes and seeing all the evidence, it was something we had to do because the evidence was there.”

I think this helps explain why the 2020 GOP does not want members of the US Senate to see “all the evidence.” Were they to see it, a number of Republican senators might, like Representative Railsback all those years ago, come to the conclusion that no president can be allowed to put his or her own political interests ahead of the interests of the country.

RIP, congressman Railsback.

Barry Brodsky

Swampscott