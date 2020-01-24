Thanks to the Globe for Neil Swidey’s update on the years-long battle between Beverly neighbors, who have now spent the better part of three decades fighting over the fate of a beachfront property (“27 years, 17 suits, and the feud goes on,” Page A1, Jan. 20). Though this story is highly amusing in its detailed study of extreme pettiness among grown men, it also provides a reminder that no human being is worthy of privately owning a beach.

Simply put, private beach ownership is one of the very worst things about Massachusetts. The Legislature ought to pass a bill banning private beach ownership, while mandating that property owners provide access to the public. Enough is enough.