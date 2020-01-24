84 percent

That’s how many Americans say it is extremely or very important that parents vaccinate their children, according to a recent Gallup survey. That number is the same as it was in 2015, but is down 10 percent from 2001.

The decline in the number of Americans who believe in the importance of vaccinating children that occurred between 2001 and 2015 happened across almost all demographic groups — age, gender, education, political affiliation, and parental status — and only highly educated Americans maintained their 2001 level of support for vaccines. Gallup reported that 90 percent of this group said vaccination was important in 2019, falling only two percent since 2001.