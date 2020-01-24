I read with great interest the recent report issued by The Boston Foundation with respect to the ever-diminishing number of school-age children in the city (“Children may not have a place in Boston’s future,” Page A1, Jan. 22). A few years ago, I did some research on this issue in conjunction with others, and we published our results in CommonWealth magazine.

The decline is precipitous. I expect it has been exacerbated in recent years because the new neighborhoods of the city, such as the Ink Block and the Seaport, are not welcoming to families with children, given the lack of basketball courts, softball fields, or playgrounds.