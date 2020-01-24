Over the course of four days, House Democrats offered overwhelming evidence that Trump abused his office for personal gain.

With those words Thursday evening, Representative Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, summed up the totality of the case against the president.

The case was so overwhelming, in fact, that the president’s allies haven’t even bothered to seriously rebut it.

Yet, Senate Republicans could seemingly care less. They’ve dismissed the House managers case as “nothing new” or said it doesn’t amount to evidence of wrongdoing. They’ve voted down motions allowing for new witness testimony and the subpoenaing of documents. They will almost certainly vote to acquit him — perhaps as soon as next week.

This outcome is as certain as Trump’s guilt.

Why are they doing it? The most obvious answer is that they want to keep their jobs. The more distressing one is that there’s little incentive for them to think about anything else.

Every Republican senator knows that turning on Donald Trump means putting their political careers in peril. And for those in seemingly safe seats — and not up for re-election this year — removing Trump from office would likely produce a bloodbath for Republicans at the polls. They could easily lose their majority if angry Trump voters stay home — and, really, who wants to be in the minority?

Even for those Republicans who are retiring, like Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, there is little to be gained from demanding witnesses or subpoenaing documents from the White House. Sure, they’d get praised by liberal editorial boards for doing so, but they’d anger their colleagues in the Senate and their conservative allies. Who needs the aggravation of doing the right thing, when there is seemingly no penalty for doing the wrong thing?

Indeed, if there’s any lesson we’ve learned over the past several years, it’s that for the most powerful and well-connected among us, the consequences for bad behavior are few and far between.

Destroy the economy — keep your millions in bonuses and certainly don’t face criminal charges.

Advocate torture, support a disastrous war — remain a respected voice on foreign policy.

Repeatedly lie to the American people — go on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Brag about grabbing women by their genitals — become president.

As Harvey Weinstein’s trial for rape began this week, how many of the people who enabled his sexual assaults and harassment have lost their jobs or paid a price for what they did? How many of Jeffrey Epstein’s enablers have been held accountable?

But worse than the lack of accountability for bad acts are the downsides of acting courageously.

In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford went public with charges of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Now, Kavanaugh has a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land and Ford was forced to moved four times because of threats.

Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was charged with murder after a group of fellow Seals went to their superior officers and reported his unprovoked and indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians. Now Gallagher is being feted by the president, getting rich from selling nutritional supplements, and selling t-shirts labeling the soldiers who courageously spoke up “mean girls.”

Even in the impeachment inquiry, the whistleblower who is single-handedly responsible for bringing to light Trump’s misconduct has been called a traitor by the president and faced repeated death threats. Recently, Colonel Alexander Vindman, who is a Purple Heart recipient, was labeled unpatriotic by a United States senator for exposing the president’s misconduct. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has been attacked by presidential tweet. Former national security staffer Fiona Hill has also received death threats. Meanwhile, the president is a 50/50 bet to be reelected.

In a society where acting with integrity and courage destroys careers and bad acts are quickly brushed under the rug, there is little incentive to do the right thing.

Over and over, we rehabilitate the ne’er do wells and forget the courageous — sometimes for political or tribal reasons; sometimes because it’s just easier that way.

Pundits like me can talk until we’re blue in the face about courage and sacrifice, and can point out the enormous damage that Republican acquiescence to Trump’s crimes is doing to the country. I’m sure that most Senate Republicans would privately agree.

But from a purely cynical perspective, why take the risk of putting country first?

On Thursday night, Schiff implored the assembled senators to think about something more than the next election. “If right doesn’t matter,” he said to them in a voice heavy with emotion, “we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost."

The Senate impeachment trial isn’t over yet, but we know how it will end up — and then, truly, we will be lost.

Again.









Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.