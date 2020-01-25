On housing, Baker said the median home price in Massachusetts is now over $400,000, the highest cost in the nation. The median rental price in Massachusetts is also the highest in the country, he said.

Baker made his pitch during the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Municipal Association at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, where the governor, a former selectman in Swampscott, received two standing ovations during an address that lasted about 27 minutes.

Governor Charlie Baker, capping off a week during which he delivered his State of the Commonwealth address and unveiled a $44.6 billion budget plan , pressed local officials Saturday for help moving stalled legislation to assist cities and towns address the housing crisis and combat the effects of climate change.

“I like being number one, " Baker said. "I don’t like being number one on that one.”

He is seeking passage of a bill that would make it easier for communities to build more homes, if they wish. The measure, called Housing Choice, would allow changes in local zoning with a 50 percent-plus-one-majority of a city council or town meeting, instead of the two-thirds approval now required. Baker believes the legislation would help spur housing construction.

The bill has the backing of the municipal association, but has languished in the Legislature since Baker introduced it in December 2017.

He shared the story of Salem, where Baker said proposed zoning changes have repeatedly fallen a vote shy of the supermajority required for passage.

“This thing is about being stuck, this housing thing. And it’s important that we unstick it,” Baker said.

He also urged the gathering to advocate for the passage of a bill that would help pay for climate-resiliency projects by increasing the tax on real estate transfers. The effort, Baker said, would raise about $130 million annually and expand the work of a program created by his administration to help municipalities defend against the effects of climate change.

“There’s no time like today to get started on this,” Baker said.

The Republican governor concluded his remarks by reflecting on the nonpartisan nature of municipal politics in Massachusetts.

“I don’t know what twist of fate or what oddball moment led to the decision to create local elections that were nonpartisan, but in this day and age especially, I think it’s a really good thing,” Baker said.

Without mentioning President Trump, his impeachment trial, or the 2020 presidential campaign, Baker extolled the benefits of setting aside party politics.

“If I hear one more time in the course of my life, public life, where somebody says, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea, but I don’t want to give him or her the win,’ literally my head’s just going to explode,” he said. “One of the best parts about what this organization represents and what the electoral process in Massachusetts represents is it’s not about the letter at the end of your name. It’s about the work you do, the enthusiasm you bring to it, the expertise you have, and the commitment you demonstrate to the people who put you there in the first place.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera was among local officials in the audience.

“What we heard today is really a reflection of what is happening, what is on the minds of selectmen, select boards, town managers, and mayors across the Commonwealth,” said Rivera, a Democrat who endorsed Baker’s reelection bid in 2018.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said his city has already felt the impact of climate change and needs money to address it. He recalled a storm that dumped 8 inches of rain in Lynn in the span of two hours.

“The whole city was flooded,” McGee said. “We’re seeing the results of climate change now.”









