Four utility poles came down on a block of Washington Street in Cambridge Friday night, damaging cars and knocking out power to a section of the street, with the outage expected to continue into Sunday, according to Cambridge police and Eversource.

No one was injured, but at least two parked cars were damaged when the poles came down between Portland and Windsor streets just before 11 p.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.

What caused the poles to fall is still under investigation, he said.