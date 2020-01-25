Four utility poles came down on a block of Washington Street in Cambridge Friday night, damaging cars and knocking out power to a section of the street, with the outage expected to continue into Sunday, according to Cambridge police and Eversource.
No one was injured, but at least two parked cars were damaged when the poles came down between Portland and Windsor streets just before 11 p.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.
What caused the poles to fall is still under investigation, he said.
According to Eversource, the utility company that serves power to the street, about 140 residents in eight buildings lost power Friday night. As of Saturday morning, 86 customers were still without power on the block, though they are expected to regain power with generators supplied by the company by 1 p.m., said Reid Lamberty, a spokesman.
Advertisement
Full repairs, including Verizon resetting or replacing the poles, are expected to be completed by about 11 a.m. Sunday, he said in a brief phone interview.
According to Lamberty, there was no evidence that a car hit one of the poles directly, but based on previous incidents, it appeared likely that a truck caught low hanging communication wires below the power line, pulling down the poles.
“This was clearly caused by someone else — not a problem of our own,” he said.
The street will remained closed during repairs, Warnick, the police spokesman said.