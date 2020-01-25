In the book from Macmillan Publishers, a middle-class bookstore owner Lydia and eight-year-old Luca flee from Acapulco on the treacherous train la bestia after becoming the target of a drug cartel.

Jeanine Cummins , who is neither Mexican nor an immigrant, has been skewered for misrepresenting the experience of a Mexican-mother-son duo since the novel’s Jan. 21 release.

The “American Dirt” author who ignited controversy over questions of ethnic identity garnered both praise and criticism when she stopped into WBUR’s CitySpace Friday night.

“I knew that I was an imperfect messenger,” said Cummins , who is half Puerto-Rican. “I was aware of this moment stridently being called to answer ‘Who are you to write this book?’...But if I can contribute just a little bit of this story to people who may not access it otherwise, then it’s worth the risk.”

WBUR reporters Shannon Dooling and Cristela Guerra, an immigrant from Panama raised in the U.S., questioned Cummins on her writing process and the scrutiny the book brought in an hour-long conversation.

While respectful, a handful of the more than 100 people in attendance expressed disdain with the book’s content and the dialogue it sparked.

Critics fault Cummins for inflating the immigrant experience for entertainment purposes — a review from author David Bowles went so far to call the novel “trauma porn.” Readers pointed out the errors and inconsistencies in Spanish references and charged Cummins with lacking the cultural nuance the book demands. The novel even ignited a Twitter trend, #mylatinonovel, where users parodied the author’s style.

Negative reviews surfaced from The New York Times and famed writer Myriam Gurba, among others.

Nancy Rappaport said she found the chat with the author “incredibly disheartening.”

“[Cummin’s ] intent wasn’t to insult the community, but she missed the mark,” said Rappaport. “She said there was this rude awakening with all the criticism, but I don’t think she woke up.”

A director at the immigration nonprofit Agencia ALPA, Dama Velasquez said the conversation at WBUR did not focus enough on the afflicted community.

“I just believe this is a great platform to talk about the real issue which is immigration and not about the fact that the author is feeling uncomfortable about all the comments she is receiving,” said the Guatemalan immigrant-turned-U.S. citizen.

Cummins also posted pictures on her Twitter of centerpieces mimicking border walls used at a promotional event and a manicure with the barbed wire imagery on the book cover. At Friday’s talk, she acknowledged that the posts were “tone deaf” and apologized.

The author said she “went dark” on social media this last week to shield herself from critics.

Some attendees said the backlash against Cummins is unwarranted.

After traveling from Connecticut to meet the author, Alana Goldberg showered the book with praise.

“I think it is one of the most well-written novels I have read in decades,” she said. “It is a work of fiction and ultimately tells the story of one family. I feel that she’s being vilified unfairly and I wish more people would read it with an open mind.”

Laine Riley, an artist by profession, said she felt Cummins was being “persecuting — almost attacked — both online and in the talk. It doesn’t seem balanced.”

Cummins said she completed five years of research — watching documentaries, reading LatinX literature, and traveling to the border — before beginning writing. Her 10-month-long drafting process began in February 2017, sparked by her own grief from the death of her father late the year before.

The author received a seven-figure advance for her novel which joined Oprah’s esteemed list of book club reads last week. Production banner Imperative Entertainment has already started a film adaption of the epic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Still, Cummins said she did not intend to hurt the LatinX and Chicano community and stands by her decision to write the book.

“I think I understand the criticism, and here’s nothing I can do to address that criticism expect not write the book,” explained Cummins . “But did I culturally appropriate? If I believed I had done that, I wouldn’t have written it.”

