A gray, mild Saturday is expected to give way to rain in the late afternoon, but Sunday is forecast to bring sunshine and even milder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees in Boston Saturday, and 48 on Sunday, forecasters said.

Rain will likely begin by about 5 p.m. Saturday and could be heavy at times, bringing slightly over an inch before wrapping up about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. Winds will likely be slightly gusty, reaching up to 25 miles per hour during the day and nearing 30 at night.