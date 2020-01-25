When my wife (also a lawyer with a downtown firm) and I left our rent-controlled apartment to buy a house, we had been paying under 5 percent of our income for rent. The building tenants’ representatives I met were all well-educated, frequently professionals of some sort, and on their way into the upper middle class. One was a 1959 graduate of Harvard College and 1964 graduate of Harvard Medical School, and later my own doctor. A friend, who was a graduate of Smith College and Boston University Law School, got an apartment from a landlord who, if he had to rent at a controlled price, preferred to rent to a professional with a background like his. I even had a law firm partner who later had a rent-controlled apartment.

Regarding the pro and con op-eds on rent control (“Should Boston bring back rent control?” Opinion, Jan. 17): In the early and mid-1970s, I represented about 15 tenant groups in Cambridge buildings who were objecting to rent increases based on a flawed formula, and I assisted in a class action that overturned that formula. One thing I learned: Rent control must be means tested.

Rent control or rent stabilization should be limited to those who really need it, which does not include up-and-coming professionals, nor the well-to-do retired who wish to downsize to an apartment.

John H. Henn

Cambridge





Here’s how we can all share the cost of rent control

I would suggest that any city or town contemplating rent control do two things: Rename it “subsidized housing,” and then hold a city- or townwide vote to surcharge all property owners in order to establish a fund that would help renters who need it. This way, everyone would be contributing to solving the housing problem instead of its all falling on landlords, and middle-class professionals would not end up in rent-controlled apartments, as some did in Cambridge years ago. I’m sure that the good citizens of those communities would readily adopt such a program. Aren’t you?

Robert Marchetti

Shirley





Change state law so that local communities can have their own say

Commentary on rent control too often leaves out a fundamental aspect of the issue: local democracy. When rent control was outlawed in the mid-1990s, in a statewide referendum organized by real estate interests, the residents of some Massachusetts cities, like Boston, supported keeping it, while voters in the rest of the state overruled them. Which kind of rent control should be instituted, if any, should be the decision of the communities directly affected. Voters in Pittsfield and Andover should not decide the rights of people in Boston to institute the housing policies they prefer.

We have an affordable-housing crisis in Boston, and rent control should be considered — along with the construction of new public housing — as part of the solution. As a small landlord who has spent most of my life as a renter, I support some form of rent control. Boston voters should not be required to get “permission” from the state Legislature to enact the policies they choose.

That is the immediate issue that is at stake in passing H.3924: the right of communities like Boston to make their own decisions and set their own policies. After passage of this bill, it would be fair that we have a vigorous local debate about rent control in Boston, but without that right, the question is theoretical, since as of now, state law limits our ability to make a local decision.

Jeff Klein

Dorchester





Giant rent hikes amount to a transfer of wealth from tenants to landlords

Housing industry representatives opposing rent control at a recent hearing before the Joint Housing Committee at the State House claimed that the housing crisis is a public responsibility, not a private one. The Jan. 17 Globe op-ed in opposition to rent control proposed that the government insure tenants against rent increases and displacement, at taxpayer expense.

Opponents of rent control argue as though landlords — who increase rents without incurring increased costs or making capital improvements or upgrading neighborhoods — have a natural right to unlimited windfall profits from the housing crisis. They also deny that landlords and developers have any responsibility for the displacement they cause when they raise rents to shift their properties to higher-income use.

Giant rent increases with no equivalent improvement in housing conditions, along with displacement, represent a gigantic forced transfer of wealth from middle- and low-income tenants to landlords and developers. Upper-income home buyers benefit as displacement frees previously restricted supply for their increased consumption.

It is ironic, to say the least, for the industry to argue that the public should respond first by taking on the burden of compensating the victims with subsidies and then by deregulating the industry so that it can build even more luxury units for the rich.

Duncan Kennedy

Cambridge

The writer was a longtime professor at Harvard Law School, where he taught low-income housing law and policy.