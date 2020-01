Jim Fini (“ Locally Grown: The Art of Sustainable Government ”) reads at Barnes & Noble, 98 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington.

William Gibson (“Agency”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Mass Ave., Boston, Tickets $8… Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (“Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston, Tickets $34… Kim Ghattas (“Black Waves”) reads at 7:00 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Mass. Ave., Cambridge.

TUESDAY

Toni Treadway (“Late Harvest”) reads at 6 p.m. at Amesbury Public Library, 149 Main St., Amesbury... Jonathan Rosenberg (“Dangerous Melodies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

David P. Miller (“Sprawled Asleep”) reads at 7 p.m. at Fort Point Arts Community’s Assemblage Gallery, 300 Summer St., Boston… Mike Eruzione (“Making a Miracle”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

THURSDAY

Eric Smith (“Don’t Read the Comments”) and Karen McManus (“One of Us is Next”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline… Jessica Stern (“My War Criminal”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Donna Jackson Nakazawa (“The Angel and the Assassin”) in conversation with Beth Stevens at 6:00 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, Tickets $25… Scott Simon (“Sunnyside Plaza”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody School, 70 Rindge Ave., Cambridge.

SATURDAY

Joanne Carota (“The Docks”) reads at 1 p.m. at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway St., Methuen.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/books.