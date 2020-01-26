2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. Dear Edward Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

7. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

8. Long Bright River Liz Moore Riverhead Books

9. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

10. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy Harper One

3. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope Nicholas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn Knopf

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown and Company

5. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

7. The Blue Zones Kitchen Dan Buettner National Geographic

8. Educated Tara Westover Random House

9. You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time Patricia Marx Celadon Books

10. Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener MCD

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Girl, Woman, Other Bernadine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

4. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

5. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

6. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

Advertisement

7. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

9. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

10. Little Women (Vintage Classics) Louisa May Alcott Vintagen

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

6. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

7. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

8. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

9. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.