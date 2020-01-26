After a month-long hiatus, during which Trump’s impeachment trial began , the cast, along with Driver and musical guest Halsey, had plenty of material to work with.

Former “SNL” cast member Jon Lovitz returned to Studio 8H to play Alan Dershowitz in the Harvard-affiliated legal scholar’s role as a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team and soon found himself in a red-tinged hell alongside his former client, Jeffrey Epstein, who was played by episode host Adam Driver.

In the episode’s cold open, Lovitz’s Dershowitz joined Beck Bennett as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Cecily Strong as Maine Senator Susan Collins on the Senate floor.

“It’s wonderful to be here 'cause I’m not welcome anywhere else,” he said. “There’s a lot of haters out there for no good reason. But like I said to my client and my dear friend, Jeffrey Epstein, ‘haters gonna hate!’”

After “Dershowitz” invokes O.J. Simpson, another famous former client of his, and begins his defense of the president, he appears to have a heart attack and disappears in a plume of smoke to hell, where he is greeted by a fan-girling Kate McKinnon as the devil.

“Oh my gosh, look at that, it’s freakin’ Alan Dershowitz,” McKinnon tells him with a hug. “I’m a huge fan. You’re the G.O.A.T.”

Later, Driver as Epstein in a black polo shirt and salt-and-pepper hair, enthusiastically greets Dershowitz.

Dershowitz asks him what he’s doing here, to which Epstein replies, “Just hangin',” evoking an incredulous reaction from the audience.

“I gotta say, I love what you’ve been doing for the president," Epstein says. "All we get down here is Fox News and it’s been a joy to see you work.”

The two are then joined in hell by the creator of the “Baby Shark” song, Flo, the ever-present Progressive spokeswoman, and Mr. Peanut, the Planters mascot whom the company killed off in a recent commercial.

Mr. Peanut responds to inquiries about his presence in hell by claiming he “took out of a lot of first graders with peanut allergies,” and the fact that he “never wore pants.”

Beckett as McConnell, apparently a frequent visitor, also joins the group.

“I just come down and use it as a sauna,” he says.

Watch the cold open here:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.